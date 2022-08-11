The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has lost one of its prominent leaders, Chief Muili Ojuolape

It was gathered that Chief Ojuolape, fondly called Baba Ojuolape, died on Tuesday, August 9, after a brief illness

The House of Representatives member from the Oluyole federal constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has condoled with the deceased's family and the APC

Ibadan, Oyo state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Oluyole local government area of Oyo state, Chief Muili Ojuolape is dead.

Chief Ojuolape, fondly called Baba Ojuolape, died on Tuesday, August 9, after a brief illness.

Chief Muili Ojuolape, chieftain of the APC in Oluyole LGA, Oyo state, is dead. Photo credit: Olamilekan Olusada

Source: UGC

The House of Representatives member from the Oluyole federal constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, confirmed Ojuolape's death in Ibadan, a statement by his media aide, Olamilekan Olusada, indicates.

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe sends condolence message

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe conveyed her condolence message through the statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, August 11.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She expressed shock over the death of the party chieftain, saying:

“The unthinkable happened. We received the news of a second loss in Oluyole APC. We are saddened by the exit of another committed progressive. It’s difficult to bear the pain!"

“Baba Ojuolape as I fondly called you, Baba Muili Ojuolape, you were indeed a father to me in Oluyole. As you go to your maker, I pray you rest in perfect peace. I will surely miss you, APC Oluyole will surely miss you, APC ward one shall surely miss you too.

"TASK Oluyole shall surely miss you. My sincere condolences to your immediate family. May the Almighty uphold your family to bear this loss," Akande-Sadipe said.

The lawmaker added that the deceased made sacrifices in his lifetime to build the APC in his local chapter, Oluyole, into a viable democratic institution, noting that his efforts shall not be in vain.

Akande-Sadipe prayed to God to comfort Ojuolape's family and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Gunmen kill abducted LAUTECH student, hotelier after collecting N5m ransom

In another report, gunmen have murdered Olugbenga Owolabi, a hotelier, and Rachael Opadele, a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo state.

The gunmen had on Friday, July 9, kidnapped Owolabi and Opadele in Ogbomoso.

The LAUTECH student was said to have been working with the hotelier owing to the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The abductees were shot dead on Tuesday evening, August 2, after the kidnappers collected N5 million as ransom.

Source: Legit.ng