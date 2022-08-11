Ahead of 2023, PDP women leader for Kebbi Central, Yar-Sokoto Jega, has defected to the APC with over 800 supporters

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - Yar-Sokoto Jega, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women leader for Kebbi Central, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mrs Jega disclosed this when she spoke at a ceremony in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, August 10, Daily Nigerian reported.

Yar-Sokoto Jega, PDP women leader for Kebbi Central, has defected to APC ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Yasir Mai-Taki

Why I dumped PDP for APC - Jega

The former women leader added that she left the party because of injustice and lack of purposeful leadership.

She said that she decided to join the APC because of the numerous achievements of Governor Atiku Bagudu, saying that she joined the party with over 800 supporters.

“I have been in PDP for many years, they have nothing to show to people and we have been neglected by the party.

“I even use my money for the cause of the party, but yet I have not seen any change with my people, especially the women that I represent.

“Prior to my defection, I was in charge of eight local government areas under the PDP, I left with most of my followers,” Ms Jega said.

Bello Yakubu Rilisco: Prominent Rep member dumps PDP, defects to APC in Kebbi

In another related development, Hon Bello Yakubu Rilisco, a member of the House of Representatives representing Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza federal constituency, has dumped the opposition PDP and rejoined the ruling APC.

The federal lawmaker confirmed his defection to newsmen on Monday, August 8, in Birnin Kebbi, according to a press statement signed by Yahaya Sarki, a media aide to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Rilisco said the decision to return to the ruling APC was informed by his desire to join forces with Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to take the state to greater heights.

