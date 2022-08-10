The 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party on Wednesday, August 10, met with the new consul-general of the United States in Nigeria, William B. Stevens.

Obi in a tweet shared on his personal Twitter handle said he had a session of constructive discussions and exchange of ideas with Stevens.

Peter Obi has met with the new consul-general of the United States of America in Nigeria. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Sharing photos from their meeting, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate also admitted to having hinted to Stevens of his vision for a new Nigeria.

He said:

"I also shared with him my vision of a new, secure and united Nigeria in which governance and development will be driven by production. -PO"

Source: Legit.ng