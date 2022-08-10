Unless a change of plans happens, the ruling APC will begin its presidential campaign on Wednesday, September 28

Media sources claim that the Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC will give its last say on the date during a meeting on Wednesday, August 10

At the moment, the APC is faced with internal wranglings over its Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidential election

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has tentatively fixed Wednesday, September 28, for the commencement of campaigns.

However, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu is expected to hold a meeting on Wednesday, August 10, when a date for the presidential campaign will begin.

It was gathered that during the last meeting of the party's National Executive Committee held in April, it ceded power to the NWC for three months.

A party source who spoke with Nigerian Tribune said an emergency meeting of NEC became necessary for it to renew its authority conceded to the NWC.

The source said:

“With the expiration of the three months power transfer since July 22, the NWC can no longer take vital decisions on behalf of the party without approval of the NEC and in view of this constitutional reality, some NWC members are pushing for an emergency NEC meeting.

“Barring last-minute change, tomorrow’s (Wednesday) weekly NWC will have to discuss the development with a view to fixing a date for an emergency NEC meeting before the commencement of the presidential campaign which is billed to start on September 28, 2022.”

APC makes crucial appointments ahead of 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, the APC had announced Festus Keyamo as the interim spokesman and Hannatu Musawa as the deputy spokesman of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign.

Keyamo (SAN) is the current minister of state for labour and employment.

Adamu disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday, August 3, after he led the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the vice presidential candidate of the party, Kashim Shettima to see President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

