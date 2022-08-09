The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has distanced itself from the viral video by some members mocking Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate

Abiola Owoaje, the leader of the group which is also known as the Pyrates Confraternity, said the video does not represent the ideals of the group

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, the co-founder of the Pyrates Confraternity, had earlier condemned the video, saying it was “distasteful”

Lagos, Nigeria - The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has said the video being circulated on social media in which its members were mocking the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does not represent the ideals of the group.

Abiola Owoaje, the leader of the group which is also known as the Pyrates Confraternity, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday, August 9.

Pyrates Confraternity says viral video by its members mocking APC presidential candidate Tinubu does not represent its ideals. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

We do not support any presidential candidate - Owoaje

Owoaje also stated that the confraternity does not have any political affiliation or support any candidate.

His words:

"Let it be known that the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) does not mock or discriminate against the physical condition of any person. Never! It is an unfair characterisation and offends everything that we stand for.

"Indeed, this would cause offence to even our own members that are also, unfortunately, afflicted that this would never be condoned.

“We must stress that we are apolitical, as an organisation. We have never had a preferred candidate in any political elections including the forthcoming 2023 general elections."

In the viral video which has attracted criticisms, some members of the group clad in their traditional red and white attire were seen chanting a song about a presidential candidate whose “hands and feet are shaking, yet he is saying ‘it is my turn.’”

The song was in reference to Tinubu’s public outburst in June in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, where he told members of his party that “it is my turn to be president.”

The APC flag bearer made the statement while canvassing for votes from the delegates before the ruling party's presidential primary.

Pyrates: Soyinka disappointed, condemns group’s viral video mocking Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, the co-founder of the Pyrates Confraternity, called the video “distasteful” in a statement released on Monday.

Soyinka said he was “frankly appalled” at the lyrics of the song, adding that he would issue a further statement after making further enquiries into the development.

“I find it distasteful,” the professor of Comparative Literature said.

