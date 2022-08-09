In the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the names of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bigwigs will not be on the ballot.

This is because they lost out in the race to contest various elective positions during the party's primaries.

Governor Wike tops the list of prominent PDP chieftains who lost at the party's primaries. Photo credits: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Senator Shehu Sani, Dino Melaye

Here is a list of six prominent PDP members in this category.

1. Governor Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, who will complete his second term in 2023, sought to contest the presidency in 2023.

He, however, failed to secure the PDP's presidential ticket; he lost to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

While Atiku polled 371 votes out of the 767 national delegates accredited for the exercise, Wike garnered 237 votes to come second.

2. Senator Shehu Sani

After defecting to the PDP from the PRP, Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, aspired to govern Kaduna state on the platform of his new party.

He, however, failed to secure the PDP ticket to run for governorship in the state.

The former senator lost to Isah Ashiru, a former House of Representatives member.

3. Senator Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, former senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, also lost the PDP ticket to return to the Senate in 2023.

He lost to Tajudeen Yusuf, a lawmaker currently representing Kabba/Bunu Ijumu Federal Constituency. Yusuf, who secured 163 votes, defeated Dino who polled 99 votes.

4. Istifanus Gyang

The Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang also lost the party’s primary election to a member representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency Hon. Simon Mwatkon.

Senator Gyang got 99 votes to lose out to Mwatkon, who polled 119 votes.

5. Danjuma Laah

Deputy Minority Whip, Danjuma Laah, also lost the PDP ticket for Kaduna South senatorial seat.

He was defeated by Sunday Katung, a former member of the House of Representatives, according to Daily Trust.

6. Adamu Sambo

Adam Sambo, the son of former Vice President Namadi Sambo, lost his bid to clinch the ticket for the Kaduna North Federal Constituency to an incumbent House of Representatives member, Samila Suleiman.

In a dramatic move, Sambo asked delegates to refund the N2 million he doled out to each delegate before the primary election after securing just two votes.

Why I was defeated - Dino Melaye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Melaye alleged that there was an "unimaginable gang up" against him.

Nevertheless, he congratulated TJ Yusuf on his victory at the primaries.

"The Primary has been fought and won. I congratulate Hon. T.J YUSUF and thank all those who voted in the first and second ballot for me. The Gang up is unimaginable but l give God praise. God bless you all," Melaye wrote on Facebook.

