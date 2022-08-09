The spate of insecurity in major parts of the country is not only worrisome but troubling on the part of the government

Apart from efforts by the military and other security agencies, the government is also not taking chances to protect its residents

This time around, the Katsina state government has taken the battle to another level, by going spiritual

Monday, August 1st, has been a remarkable day in the history of Katsina state.

It is a day set aside for its citizens to reflect on the blessings of Allah and be thankful for His guidance and protection.

Indeed, it is a moment where special prayers were offered to commemorate ‘Yaumush Shukur’ (Thanksgiving) for Allah’s consent to the state amidst the spate of killings, kidnapping for ransom bedevilling some parts of the state, Leadership reports.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state holds special prayer over rising insecurity. Photo credit: Aminu Bello Masari

Source: Facebook

This year’s prayer attracted prominent personalities who came to grace the session.

Those who attended the event

Among them are the state Governor, Bello Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu; the state Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar; Emir of Daura, Dr Farouq Umar; former Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, as well as top government officials including Islamic clerics.

Masari speaks

Speaking during the occasion, Governor Masari explained that his government only set aside the 1st of every August as thanksgiving day and did not declare it a work-free day, though it coincided with the first day of Muharram – the beginning of the Islamic calendar, which is usually celebrated by most northern states.

Stressing that the current security challenges in the state, show that Katsina State has every reason to be grateful to God, wishing for residents to always be grateful to God so that the state could receive more of God’s blessings.

He said:

“The significance is to reflect and thank Allah for his blessings on Katsina State. We have chosen the 1st of August every year because that is the day the province was created after pulling Katsina out of Zaria Province and pulling Daura out of Kano province.”

An order has been signed

The governor added that "We have signed an executive order to continue observing every 1st of August as a thanksgiving day of special prayers for the survival of the state."

Prominent Northern governor blows hot, tells residents to defend themselves

On Monday, August 1, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state restated his call on the residents to defend themselves against terrorists and other criminals that have put the state under siege.

The governor made this call during the 2022 special prayer in Katsina.

He insisted that the reality on the ground has shown that the security of life and property is a collective responsibility and not that of the government or security agencies alone.

