Truth has emerged over Peter Obi's decision to exit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party without the knowledge of his former principal, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku in a recent interview had disclosed that he was not given prior notice by Obi that he had plans to exit the party.

Obi who was Atiku's running mate in the 2019 presidential polls is believed to have a good relationship with Atiku.

On why Obi caught Atiku off-guard with his decision, a report by The Guardian newspaper revealed that Obi's decision was pre-planned and this was due to the fact that Obi had gotten a prior hint that Atiku will not be fielding a southeast candidate as running mate.

A source who spoke to the newspaper revealed that Atiku's emergence as a presidential candidate was pre-determined.

The source said:

“Even before the PDP national convention, Atiku was sure that he would pick the party’s presidential ticket again. That was why he talked about the right of the first refusal and called the bluff of northern elders that wanted to broker consensus."

The source further revealed that the plan of Obi's exit from the PDP to Labour Party was further made secret when it was becoming glaring that the PDP will not be adopting the zoning policy.

Legit.ng gathered that Obi's shocking move to the Labour party was already done and dusted before June 24.

He stated:

“With the resignation officially sealed, Obi now travelled to the United Kingdom briefly. After the visit to 10 Downing Street, he came back and declared officially for LP on June 27.

"It was actually on July 1, that His Excellency informed the former Vice President that he had moved on, that is it. By that time the LP presidential primary had been concluded.”

