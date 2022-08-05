The Osun state chapter of the PDP has condemned the APC and governor Gboyega Oyetola for challenging the victory of its candidate in the June 18 governorship poll

The caretaker chairman of the party in the state, Akindele Adekunle, said that neither the party nor the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, is worried about the alleged petition

While noting that though the party is yet to receive the petition, Adekunle said such the petition is anti-people and a challenge to God's will

Osogbo, Osun - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the APC and the Osun state’s outgoing governor, Gboyega Oyetola, for approaching the electoral tribunal after being defeated at the poll.

This Day reported that the Osun state’s caretaker chairman of the PDP, Akindele Adekunle, said the step is anti-people and a challenge to God’s will, adding that the mandate given to Ademola Adeleke, the Osun state governor-elect, by the majority of the people in the state, has come to stay.

Osun 2022: PDP Reveals Danger in APC, Oyetola’s Petition Photo Credit: Bamidele Salam

Source: Facebook

APC, Oyetola on a wasteful voyage - PDP

Adekunle stated that the move of the governor and his party is a wasteful voyage and a futile exercise.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The party noted that it is yet to be served with any petition, but neither it nor the governor-elect is worried about the petition because the election was adjudged to be democratic compliance.

He stressed that the country had just passed through the test of the best practices in the electoral process, which is the effective application of the electoral act that shut down every rigging plot.

Adekunle added that the party is not scared of any petition as its lawyers are always ready to defend any petition the APC is bringing.

Revealed: 2023 road getting clearer for PDP as Atiku, Wike move to settle rift

Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has finally had a face-to-face meeting with the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, August 4.

Atiku and Wike have not been on good terms since the conclusion of the PDP presidential primary, where Wike lost to Atiku.

However, the duo decided to take the path to peace on Thursday when they met behind closed doors at the Abuja residence of Jerry Gana, a member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP and agreed to set up a joint committee to thrash out issues.

Source: Legit.ng