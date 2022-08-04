Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - A federal high court in Ado-Ekiti has struck out a suit by Kayode Ojo, an aspirant in the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on January 27, challenging the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji’s victory.

On Thursday, August 4, the court upheld the preliminary objection of Oyebanji’s counsel, Kabir Akingbolu, which claimed that Ojo's writ of summons and statement claims were defective, adding that this dealt a fatal blow to the case.

Ojo was the first runner-up in the broom party’s primary. He had approached the court to challenge the exercise, said some individuals he described as political officers as electoral officers.

He asked the court to nullify the primary over violation of the APC constitution and order for a fresh primary.

In the suit, the APC was the first defendant, while Oyebanji is the second defendant. Oyebanji won the state governorship election, which was conducted on June 18.

Other defendants in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission (3rd), Ayo Adegbite (4th), Adeoye Aribasoye (5th), Vincent Bewaji (6th), Goke Olajide (7th), Lateef Akanle (8th), Richard Apolola (9th), Kayode Fasakin (10th), Adu Joseph (11th) and Teju Okuyiga (12th).

The rest defendants are Olumide Fadipe (13th), Dele Oloje (14th), Victor Adeniyi (15th), Folorunso Olabode (16th), Deji Ajayi (17th), Sunkanmi Onipede (18th), Kemi Olaleye (19th) and the Secretary and Members of the Ekiti APC 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Electoral Committee (20th).

