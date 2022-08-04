The two of the leading candidates for the 2023 election, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP are billed to attend the NBA annual general conference in Lagos

The duo who are meant to deliver a keynote speech at the event slated for this month, have confirmed their availability

Meanwhile, two other major candidates have also been invited to the programme but are yet to confirm their availability

On Wednesday, August 3rd, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said two of the four leading candidates in Nigeria’s 2023 presidential race have confirmed their availability to speak at the NBA Annual General Conference holding in Lagos this month.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), will be speaking in a panel session, The Nation reports.

Atiku, Obi are set to speak at the 2022 NBA Annual General Conference. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Two other candidates invited

Tobenna Erojikwe, Chairman, Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP), said invites had also been sent to two other major candidates, but they were yet to confirm their availability.

Erojikwe said the presidential candidates’ session will come after the conference opening ceremony and will afford participants a rare opportunity to interact with the presidential candidates just six months ahead of Nigeria’s general elections next year.

Erojikwe said:

“We are excited to announce that of the four leading presidential candidates we sent invites to, two have confirmed to us that they would be available to speak at the 62nd NBA Annual General Conference holding at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.

“We await a response from the other two and we are hopeful that it would be positive.”

Meanwhile, the 2022 NBA Annual General Conference, with the theme Bold Transitions, will hold at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos from Friday, August 19 through Friday, 26.

