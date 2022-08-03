FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Board of Trustees (BoT) has “set up” another committee to interface with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and other aggrieved members of the party.

The chairman of the BoT, Walid Jibrin, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, August 3, shortly after the BoT meeting, Premium Times reported.

The committee, according to Jibrin, is a committee of the whole. This means all members of the BoT are part of the reconciliatory panel as well.

His words:

“We have set out, from this BoT, a committee to interface between warring factions particularly between the acrimony taking place between the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike and any other conflict that is taking place in the nation, within our party formation.”

The BoT chairman did not, however, say how long the panel will take to reconcile the aggrieved members.

“I cannot tell you the grievances and the duration but right now, we are heading to the candidate’s house in Asokoro to start this project," he said.

NWC committee different from BoT committee - Jibrin

Legit.ng gathers that the new BoT committee comes about a month after the PDP recommended a delegation to meet with Governor Wike when he returns from his foreign trip.

The panel was to be led by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

But when asked about the previous panel, the BoT chairman simply said it was different from the one set up today.

“That is not within the purview of the committee. This is the BoT committee. That one is the NWC," the PDP chieftain said.

2023 presidency: Atiku versus Wike

Ahead of 2023, the PDP has been trying to pacify Wike who is aggrieved over the manner he lost the presidential primary to Atiku.

Wike and his supporters, including some state governors, are also angry that Atiku did not pick the Rivers governor as his running mate.

To support Atiku, the Wike camp had reportedly listed some conditions which include the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Apart from Ayu being from the northern part of Nigeria like Atiku, the aggrieved PDP members also believe that he supported the former vice president against Governor Wike.

Nothing on Ayu stepping down - Jibrin

Asked if the demand for Ayu’s resignation was discussed at the BoT meeting, Jibrin simply said the issue was not discussed.

"We have not discussed any matter about anybody stepping down," he was quoted as saying, adding that "“that has never been an issue."

