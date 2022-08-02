The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that 14 political parties would be participating in Kano state governorship election come 2023

The participants included the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the largest opposition party in the country, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano state, will be completing his second term in 2023, and the winner of the election will take over from him

Kano, Kano - No less than 14 political parties have been registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to field governorship candidates in the 2023 poll in Kano state.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the commission posted the credentials of the candidates and their deputies at its office in the state.

Below is the list of registered political that will field governorship election in Kano come 2023.

Registered political parties for Kano guber election:

All Progressives Congress (APC) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Allied Peoples Party (APP) Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Social Democratic Party (SDP) Action Peoples Party (APP) Labour Party (LP) National Rescue Party (NRP) African Democratic Congress (ADC). All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Action Alliance (AA) African Action Congress (AAC)

The commission also listed the names of the governorship aspirants who will be willing to take over from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Some of the names included:

Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna (APC) Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf (NNPP) Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil (ADC) Aishatu Mahmud (NRP) Sadiq Wali (PDP)

