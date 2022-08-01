The 2023 gubernatorial election in Kaduna is poised for a serious battle between the ruling party and some of the top contenders

There is a likelihood that the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may join forces with the Labour Party (LP)

Elsewhere, supporters of Isa Ashiru the PDP gubernatorial candidate has been asked to step down and join forces with Labour Party's Jonathan Asake

Kaduna, Kaduna - In a build-up to the 2023 polls, the governorship seat of Governor Nasir El-Rufai is one of the major seats to fight for.

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna, Isa Ashiru has surprisingly been told by his supporters to step down his position and align with Jonathan Asake, the Labour Party candidate, Guardian reported.

Ashiru's supporters have played down his chances of winning the 2023 gubernatorial election in Kaduna State. Photo: Guardian

Legit.ng gathered that in 2019, a similar occurrence played out when supporters asked Ashiru to step down to support Asake, who is from the southern part of Kaduna.

The coalition championing the move includes Ashiru/Katung Youth Vanguard, Sarkin Bai Southern Kaduna Support Group, and Ashiru/Katung Mobilisation Network among others.

Speaking in Kaduna on Sunday, July 31, Joel Garba who heads the coalition stated that so many factors did not favor the candidacy of Ashiru.

Garba said:

“It is the constitutional right of Ashiru to contest; but it will be morally unjust for one zone (out of three) that has held power for over 10 years since the military returned power to civilians in 1999, to emerge as governor in 2023.”

Garba, however, stated that the choice of Asake was an easy choice based on the existing premise that he has spread and popularity with a community of 4.5 million potential voters cutting across 14 local governments.

He described Asake as a politician with academic experience, and administrative and legislative experience.

Garba said:

“These make him more than competent to lead the state. He has proven himself to be a good manager of diversity and lover of humanity, which he manifested in his unrelenting advocacy to end the Southern Kaduna killings.”

