Rabiu Kwankwaso on Saturday sent a congratulator message to Daniel Okoh on his emergence as the new CAN president

In his message, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party maintained that Okoh is a detrabilise Nigerian patriot

He however urged him to use his office for the good of the nation as the forthcoming election draws near

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, has congratulated the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, describing him as “a detribalised Nigerian patriot and a hero of interfaith dialogue with international track record.”

According to him, Nigeria would be a better place if all men of God of all religions approached pastoral work with the tolerance, The Punch reports.

Kwankwaso congratulates the new CAN President, Daniel Okoh.

Source: Facebook

Kwankwaso made this assertion in his congratulatory message to Okoh, obtained by journalists in Abuja on Saturday, July 30.

He said:

“Your Grace, I am very pleased to write and congratulate you on your deserved ascension to the position of the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria; and, as you are commissioned into your new position, I join all Nigerians of goodwill to wish you every success in your new offices.

“Needless to add, and as Your Grace is, no doubt, already aware, we consider this as one of the most important offices in the world of faith; and we are indeed very delighted that the most-deserving of all is called upon to serve. Congratulations.

“We are even more pleased that the competitive selection process has produced a President who is a renowned scholar, a detribalized Nigerian patriot, a hero of interfaith dialogue with international track record in reconciling people, especially of different faiths, and a champion of peace, unity and the rule of law.

“Our country will undoubtedly be a better place if all men of God of all religions approach pastoral work with the tolerance, the compassion and the faithfulness to higher principles that you have exhibited in the various offices that you have occupied in the past.

“And as you ascend to the Presidency of CAN, the scope has expanded and the horizon has broadened; and it is our prayer that, in your new position, God Almighty uses you, with the power of His Grace, to counsel and move the Nigerian Christendom towards a deep understanding of the Other, towards a sympathetic dialogue with the Other and towards building a sincere fellowship with everyone.

“As you take up this new responsibility today, I pray to God to continue to guide and protect you. May He make the task of steering the affairs of the CAN easy and successful for you.”

