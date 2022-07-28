Honourable Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari on what to do amid calls by some senators for his impeachment.

According to Elumelu on Wednesday, July 27, the president is allowed to resign and return to his village.

The southeast lawmaker said he has been given a notice on moves by senators to impeach Buhari and that he will act on the message as soon as possible, Leadership reports.

Buhari has been told to return home if he is tired (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

Claiming that the president is tired, Elumelu said the best thing for him to do at this time is for him to resign and go back home.

He lamented the state of security, dwindling economy, and its attendant effects on many aspects of life in the country.

His words:

“Just last week, even Mr. President was not left out, his convoy that would advance him going to Katsina for the sallah, they were ambushed. How many are you going to talk about corruption? Even a minister will come out and say that we are now in deficit, that the bills are more than what we have. Are you going to talk about the aviation industry?

"Today, with no aviation fuel, it is difficult for all the airlines to even have aviation fuel. Are you going to talk about the debt that is piling up? Are you going to talk about the bad roads and yet our president is going to Liberia to go and give a lecture on insecurity.

“Somebody who cannot even secure his own country, what is he going to tell them? Perhaps by the time he leaves there will be insecurity in Liberia. Are you going to talk about Naira? We left Naira at about 161, today 710 Naira to $1..."

Source: Legit.ng