The governor of Kaduna state, Nasiru El-Rufai, has confirmed that he is aware of a recent video in which terrorists were threatening to abduct himself and President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a chat with journalists on Wednesday, July 27, Governor El-Rufai he and his family have been warned to be careful, Daily Trust reports.

The governor noted that the threat is both real and unfortunate given that the country has police officers and soldiers and yet criminals boasting about being able to kidnap the president.

El-Rufai went on to state that the president was not aware of the threat until he told him of it, and that Buhari informed him that he has directed the military to deal with the terrorists.

His words:

“‎If in the past those in government think this is a joke and see it as only happening in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Niger, it’s now at home and we must rise up to deal with these people. This is why I met with the president on Sunday and told him about these problems.

"I also told him about the video because up to that day he was not even aware. I told him and the following day Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, also confirmed to him that he saw the video too so as to take action.

“The president assured me that he met with the service chiefs 3-4 days before our meeting and that he gave them a clear directive to have a comprehensive military operation to deal with those people. We hope, God’s willing the soldiers and police that were given the directives will hasten up to finish the job. We don’t have to wait until they (terrorists) strike before we respond."

Source: Legit.ng