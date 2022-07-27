Former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi's ally, Chukwuemeka Eze, has hit the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, over his recent comment on PDP

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Chukwuemeka Eze, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, has called out Governor Nyesom Wike on the promise he made at Peoples Democratic Party’s primaries.

The Punch reported that during the largest opposition party’s presidential primaries in Abuja, Wike had promised Nigerians that he would support whoever emerged as the winner of the primaries.

Amaechi's ally reminds Wike of his promise to PDP during primaries

According to a statement issued by Eze in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, the APC chieftain reminded Wike of his promise at the primary and ask him to honour his promise.

Eze maintained that Wike made the promise without duress to show his loyalty and commitment to the PDP to win the presidential election come 2023.

He was reacting to the recent threat of Wike when he said he would expose some recent happenings in the umbrella party, following the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s interview on national television.

APC chieftain attacks Wike

Eze is an ally of the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, he opined that Wike’s threat only presented him as a mere busybody, noting that nothing is new about the PDP and Atiku.

“In case he has forgotten, he should listen to the video containing his speech where he thundered and vowed that he would support, ‘to the fullest’, anybody who emerges PDP flagbearer”, Eze’s statement read in part.

