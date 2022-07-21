The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has revealed his position on the ruling APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

Governor Sule said there is no reason why Nigerians should complain about it as this is not the first time the country will have such a situation

The APC chieftain also said that the majority of governors in the country, especially those in the south, rode on Christian-Christian tickets to power but nobody is complaining about that

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state says Nigerians should not complain about the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) because this is not the first time that Nigeria will have such a situation in place.

The governor said this on Channels Television while commenting on the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi A. Sule, says Nigerians shouldn’t complain Muslim-Muslim ticket. Photo credit: @NasarawaGovt

Sule argued that the majority of governors in the country rode on Christian-Christian tickets to power but nobody is complaining about that.

His words:

“This is not the first time that we have had a president and his number two of the same faith. All people need to do is to go back and look at history of Nigeria.

"This also is not the first time that we have had elections where somebody from the southwest will pick somebody from the northeast both of the same faith. As a matter of fact, they won their elections.

“If you look at the number of governors that we have and the number of deputy governors we have, we have almost 64% who are Christians and the remaining are Muslims. Over 60 percent of governors and their deputies are actually Christians.

“The whole southern part of the country you have 17 governors; only one of them is Muslim. Nobody is complaining about that. Look at all the southern governors of PDP; none of them is Muslim.”

2023: CAN rejects Tinubu’s choice of Muslim running mate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CAN rejected the selection of former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, July 10, CAN’s spokesperson, Adebayo Oladeji, said making such a decision in a polarised country was a wrong move.

He stated that if having a pastor as the vice president of the country and Christian clerics and worshipers are being killed, the security of lives and properties of Christians under a Muslim-Muslim could not be guaranteed.

