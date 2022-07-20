There is a serious crisis rocking the leadership of the APC in Rivers state as loyal stakeholders are defecting to other parties

On Wednesday, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant, Senator Magnus Abe, announced his exit from the ruling party

Reacting to the development, the leadership of the ruling party in the state noted that Rotimi Amaechi, the APC state party leader and the former presidential aspirant is still a loyal member of the party

On Wednesday, July 20, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) opened up on Rotimi's Amaechi's rumoured defection.

This is as a good number of party men, including the chairman of its reconciliatory committee, governorship aspirants, former public officeholders, local government, and ward executives, have been exiting the APC in Rivers in the past month.

There are fears of further cracks in the party which is struggling to mend fences after the internal crisis which denied it a spot on the ballot in the last elections in the state.

Amid the crisis rocking the Rivers APC, the ruling party officially present Shettima as Tinubu's running mate. Photo credit: @KashimSM

Source: Twitter

APC speaks on Amaechi's rumoured exit

Reacting to the latest development, the APC publicity secretary in Rivers, Chris Finebone, at a media briefing in Port Harcourt disclosed that the party was making efforts to reconcile its members to halt the recent mass defections that hit the party, especially from the faction led by the former transportation minister which he described as the mainstream APC, Channel TV reports.

He also dismissed reports that Amaechi has resigned from the party.

Rivers APC crisis heightens as powerful senator dumps party

Earlier, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has resigned his membership from the ruling party.

The former lawmaker made his decision known on Wednesday, July 20 via a statement issued by his spokesperson, Parry Benson.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Senator Abe noted his undoubted loyalty to the party's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that he will remain loyal and supportive of his course to becoming the president of Nigeria in 2023.

PDP's Wike meets powerful APC northern ex-governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Nyesom Wike's romance with other political parties after he lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s vice presidential slot persists.

The Rivers strong man on Tuesday, July 19, met with a former governor of Zamfara, Abdullaziz Yari, in Port Harcourt, the state's capital.

The closed-door meeting between Wike and Yari was held in the latter's private house in Rumuepriokom community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers.

Source: Legit.ng