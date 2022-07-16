President Muhammadu Buhari has opened up on why he was neutral and allowed delegates to vote for their preferred presidential candidate during the All Progressives Congress’ special convention and presidential primary.

He made this known when he paid a Sallah visit to the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumin Usman Kabir, at his palace.

Buhari explained that the delegates were given a free hand to pick him (Tinubu) in demonstrating the internal democracy in the party.

Buhari has opened up on why he was neutral during APC convention and presidential primary.

According to him, party leaders initially gave me a list of thirty presidential aspirants, out of which I was asked to pick a candidate of my choice.

Buhari, who spoke in Hausa, said, “I was given a list of thirty (30) aspirants to pick from. Most of them were my ministers and governors. So, who will I choose or support?

“One of the governors even came to see me and asked who are we to choose.

“If I do that, it would affect my Vice President because he was listening to our conversation. I then told them to choose who they want.

“So, they elected Tinubu as APC presidential candidate.”

“I hope the forthcoming (2023) general elections would also be peaceful just like the way APC conducted its congress where they elected the party’s National Chairman, the presidential candidate and how the presidential candidate picked his running mate.

“I hope God will help us to conduct the general elections peacefully.”

