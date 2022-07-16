For some voters in the Osun governorship election on Saturday, July 16, the presence of NDLEA officers meant bad business

The law enforcement agency's personnel were seen at Governor Gboyega Oyetola's polling unit (Iragbiji) looking for vote-buyers

This, no doubt, is making things somewhat tense as the accreditation and voting exercises have started in various wards

Iragbiji, Boripe, Osun - Officers of the NDLEA were seen at the polling unit of Governor Gboyega Oyetola at Iragbiji, a town and capital of Boripe Local Government Area (LGA) of Osun state.

As gathered by Legit.ng's reporters who are in the state covering the governorship election on Saturday, July 16, the NDLEA operatives were at the area to arrest vote buyers and those planning to sell their votes.

The officers are in search of vote buyers

Source: Original

The presence of the law-enforcement officers is causing tension among some residents and voters who had initially insisted that they will collect money in exchange for their votes, despite warnings against the act.

Osun 2022: Politicians in trouble as Police declare war on vote buyers, reveal significant strategy

Meanwhile, the police and security agencies promised to arrest vote-buyers in the Osun state governorship elections scheduled for Saturday, July 16.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The police authority has mapped out strategies for vote-buyers' activities on check during the electioneering.

We have deployed under-covers to monitor and apprehend vote buyers

The security operatives said they had deployed undercover operatives to monitor the Osun election and arrest vote-buyer, hoping this move would curb the malpractices during the poll.

Security operations during the poll will also be supported by soldiers, civil defence corps and Amotekun corps.

Osun 2022: INEC Speaks on Winner, Reveals Deciding Factor on Adeleke or Oyetola

Legit.ng reported that INEC said voters would solely decide the winner of the Osun governorship election during the electioneering.

INEC's national chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, July 12, revealed this during his discussion with stakeholders in the state. Yakubu stated that the federal government's laws govern the commission and that it will remain very neutral during elections.

Yakubu stated that the federal government's laws govern the commission and that it will remain very neutral during elections.

Source: Legit.ng