A foundation is engage young Nigerians on political sensitization in order to achieve certain objectives ahead of the 2023 general elections

The Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation says its mission to ensure that the 2023 polls are credible

A school in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja recently benefitted from the foundation's advocacy ahead of the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - Students of Centagon International School, Abuja were thrown into unimaginable excitement when GUTS foundation visited the school on a sensitization tour.

The visitation of the team from the foundation educated the students on various issues ranging from politics, social cohesion and crimes.

Students pose for a photo session after the lessons learnt about politics, social cohesion and crimes. Photo credit: @GutsFoundation

Source: Twitter

Speakers aptly captured the essence of youths participation in politics in a topic that appeared to have aligned with the concept of "tomorrow's heroes"

Speaking after the event attended by teachers and other stakeholders of the school, the founder of GUTS foundation, Miss Barbara Vivien Imbufe said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The visit to the school was part of the fulfilment of our social responsibility of sensitizing the young ones. We want to redirect their paths while they are still young.

“There are issues in the country today because young people are not educated enough in key societal issues.

“If we all contribute in our own little way of passing the message of hope to the young ones while at the same time educating them on what they should know, we will undoubtedly achieve a better society.”

Legit.ng gathered that the event ended with an interactive session in form of questions and answers.

2023: Hundreds pre-register for PVC after GUTS foundation intervention in Abuja community

Recall that the Switch Campaign launched by GUTS foundation to sensitize Nigerians on their voting power and the need to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), made another remarkable outing on Saturday, June 4.

The team comprising mainly young Nigerians visited the Sauka community located along the airport road in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

No fewer than 200 community members who came out for the exercise were pre-registered on the Independent National Electoral Commission portal, while community members were sensitized on the power they have to decide the future of the country by exercising their voting rights.

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

The foundation had earlier launched the initiative ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In its unveiling statement issued on Thursday, May 5 in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

Source: Legit.ng