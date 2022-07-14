The running mate to the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Dumebi Kachikwu will be unveiled on Friday, July 15, a source has said

The source said that Kachikwu would unveil the vice presidential candidate of the party in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city

According to the source, the ADC vice-presidential candidate shares Kachikwu's passion for impactful leadership and people-oriented service

Sources close to the Dumebi Kachikwu for President Campaign Organisation disclosed that the event is expected to take place in Abuja by 12 noon tomorrow barring any last-minute changes.

Dumebi Kachikwu is expected to announce who his running mate for the 2023 presidential election would be. Photo: Dumebi Kachikwu

Efforts to get the name of the proposed ADC’s vice presidential nominee proved abortive as Kachikwu is said to be keeping the information close to his heart pending the formal unveiling.

The source said:

“It is not a name I can tell you at this time. Our Presidential candidate plans to disclose the name in a grand style tomorrow. So wait till you hear from the horse’s mouth."

Personality of the ADC's vice-presidential candidate

Another ADC privy to activities at the campaign office of the presidential candidate admitted that while the official unveiling of Kachikwu's running mate is slated to take place on Friday, the presidential hopeful has selected a dynamic, knowledgeable and experienced youthful personality.

The source confirmed that the individual shares Kachikwu's passion for impactful leadership and people-oriented service after his election as president.

His words:

“All I can say is that the proposed running mate to the ADC’s Presidential candidate, is a well-groomed and knowledgeable Nigerian who would rightly complement Kachikwu’s efforts in working to restore order, provide security, lift Nigerians out of poverty, fix the nation’s comatose infrastructure, curb corruption and painstakingly revive the economy.

“Kachikwu means business and Nigerians, especially the youth, the under-served and neglected segments of the society will begin to understand his vision for a new Nigeria where the government exists solely to work for the security and welfare of the people, after the grand unveiling tomorrow."

2023: Presidential candidate Kachikwu begs ASUU for 1 thing, tells Nigerians to unite against inept leaders

Kachikwu had said that the 2023 general should be seen as a time for every Nigerian to play their role in electing leaders who are ready to serve the people

The presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress added that important questions must be asked and answered in the build-up of the election.

According to Kachikwu, Nigerians are in the majority while the leaders are in the minority and that is an advantage for the people.

5 months strike: President Buhari addresses ASUU, gives 1 strong directive

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities had been given a directive to end the ongoing strike action.

The directive was handed to the union by President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting with some key members of the APC including governors.

According to the president, ASUU should sympathise with students, parents and Nigerians as a whole.

