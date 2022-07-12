Following the arrest of a 22-year-old suspected female kidnapper, Adeola Omoniyi, by the men of the Ondo state Police command, Igbotako, a community in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo state has debunked the report that the alleged kidnapper is an indigene of the town.

The alleged kidnapper who was paraded at the Ondo State Police Headquarters in Akure alongside her father, disclosed that she has been working in connection with her father, Ilesanmi, who usually pays her a sum of N30,000 for each toddler kidnapped and deposited at his place in Igbotako.

However, in a statement on Monday, Hon Segun Olajide , the community said the parents of the alleged kidnapper are not from Igbotako but a neighboring community.

"Our attention has been drawn to a false and misleading report that the suspected female kidnapper, Adeola Omoniyi, claimed to be from Igbotako.

"Having read the reports of the incident, we are disturbed that she mentioned Igbotako, we made our findings and it was revealed that the accused parents have no traceable lineage and connection to our town.

The statement further revealed that the parents are from a neighboring community and not Igbotako as falsely reported.

"We urge the general public to kindly take note,” the statement said.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng