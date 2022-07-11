Gboyega Oyetola, the governor of Osun state, has rejected the call for citizens to take up arms and defend themselves against growing attacks across the country

Oyetola posited that the call would result in anarchy and maintained that the law should empower the operatives of Amotekun to bear arms

Recall that governor Matawalle of Zamfara state called on the police to issue gun licenses to eligible and interested citizens. Akeredolu of Ondo state commended him

Osogbo, Osun - The governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola, has rejected the call for citizens to own guns to defend themselves against gunmen attacks happening across the country.

Oyetola made the rejection on Sunday, July 10, while appearing at the Osun governorship debate 2022 organised by Channels Television in the state capital, Osogbo.

Oyetola makes case for Amotekun

While noting that the call would result in anarchy, the governor said the law should be amended to allow Amotekun operatives to bear arms.

Oyetola said, “I am of the opinion that it is not out of place for the Amotekun people to be able to carry arms.”

The governor said he would not encourage the people to take up arms to defend themselves because it would bring anarchy to the country.

He said that even though men of the Amotekun operatives are not allowed to carry guns at the moment, they have helped secure Osun and neighbouring states.

Governors who have supported citizens to have guns for self-defence

Oyetola’s position is coming amidst a call to have citizens legally obtain guns to defend themselves as violent attacks and crimes continue across the country.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state recently made a public call where he asked the police authority to issue gun licenses to qualified and interested citizens to defend themselves.

The call was swiftly supported by his Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, who noted that the current security structure is over-stretched while calling for state police.

