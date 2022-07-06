In a build-up to the 2023 presidential polls, the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are hanging on a cliff

The disagreement between Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar (PDP presidential candidate) further puts the party at serious risk

However, reconciliation attempts are ongoing to salvage the situation as the ouster of Dr Iyorchia Ayu as PDP chairman being one of the likely conditions

Going by the recent crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party is heading towards a decline and risks even having a stronghold in the forthcoming presidential polls.

It is believed that two of the strong party stalwarts, Atiku Abubakar (PDP presidential candidate) and Governor Nyesom Wike and not on the best of terms.

Governor Nyesom Wike is yet to comment on his snub for the vice-presidential candidacy slot.

Source: Twitter

Their rift is believed to have been caused by Atiku's failure to honour a gentleman’s agreement between both men.

According to a report by The Nation, the details of the agreement were that Atiku reached out to Governor Wike shortly after the presidential primaries asking Wike to be his running mate.

A source revealed that Wike turned down the offer and nominated former governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke.

The source said:

“There was much pressure on Wike to agree to the offer. A 17-man committee was also set up by the leadership of the party and 14 of the 17 members recommended Wike as Atiku’s running mate.

“The party leadership later raised a kangaroo committee (with Ayu as a member), which claimed that the party can only recommend three candidates to Atiku to pick. And it was obvious to Wike and his team that there was a predetermined candidate.

“You can see the lines of insincerity and lack of faith to talks. This explains why Wike shut his doors against Atiku.

Meanwhile, reconciliation attempts are underway, but sources from Governor Wike's end have ruled out the possibility of that.

However, if there ever be a reconciliation meeting between both men, five major items are likely to dominate that conversation.

According to The Nation, here are the five defining items Wike would consider to make peace.

1. Explanation by Ayu and Atiku for abandoning the recommendations of a search committee for a vice-presidential candidate;

2. Restructuring of the party, including the removal of the national chairman,

3. Adherence to power rotation between the North and South,

4. Intra-party inclusion and

5. Offers on the table for Wike’s camp if Atiku wins the presidential poll.

PDP faces mass defection as Wike's loyalists fume

In another related development, loyalists of Governor Nyesom Wike are on the verge of exiting the PDP.

This move will however take effect if Governor Wike himself decides to exit the party for another party.

It was gathered that the aggrieved loyalists of Governor Wike are not pleased with the way Atiku Abubakar snubbed Wike for the VP slot.

In Delta, PDP stalwart dumps party, joins APC

Meanwhile, a PDP stalwart in Delta state, Godsday Orubebe has joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

It was gathered that Orubebe on Friday, July 1, made the shocking announcement in the Burutu local government area of Delta state.

Giving reasons for his exit, Orubebe said the PDP failed to showcase any form of readiness to take over power from the ruling APC.

