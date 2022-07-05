Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has described media reports about his missing result as “deliberate wrong perception and unnecessary politics”

The Delta state governor said he was an outstanding student at the secondary school level and had the second-best result

Okowa who is the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP added that virtually all universities in the country offered him admission based on his outstanding performance in WASC

Ozoro, Isoko North LGA - Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta state, has debunked reports that he does not have a West Africa School Certificate (WASC) result.

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he said he was an outstanding student at the secondary school level, The Nation reported.

Governor Okowa said though he lost his WAEC certificate, he had the second best result nationally. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

Source: Twitter

Governor Okowa added that he made the second-best result at A- level throughout the country in 1976.

Nearly all universities offered me admission - Okowa

Okowa who spoke at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro in Isoko North LGA also said that virtually all universities in the country offered him admission based on his outstanding performance in WASC and Higher School Certificate (HSC) examination.

According to the Delta state governor, media reports about his missing result were “deliberate wrong perception and unnecessary politics.”

His words:

“On the issue of my certificate, I think it is a misconception. People try to play politics with everything.

“Yes, I lost my WAEC certificate but I have the print out from Edo College, Benin City, which clearly stated that I have distinction in all subjects.

“The Higher School Certificate was attached and it has been acknowledged by Edo College and the school put it out there that I made an ‘A’ `B’ `B’.

“I do not pride myself but it was very difficult to make such grade in higher school at that time.

“My high school result was the second best nationally in 1976 when I finished. So, many universities admitted me through Telegram as at that time and I had to start making choices of which to accept.

“Of course, it’s very clear that I finished medical school at the University of Ibadan. I was 21years and some months; I was less than 22 years of age.’’

Source: Legit.ng