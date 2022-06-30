Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has announced Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1, as work-free days

Minna, Niger state - Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has declared Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1, as state-wide public holidays to enable the people of Niger State to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The governor made the declaration in a press statement signed on Thursday by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane in Minna, Channels TV reported.

He explained that the holiday is to enable civil servants, public office holders, and citizens of the state who have attained the age of 18 years or lost their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) or even changed their locations to take advantage of the ongoing INEC Continuous Voters Registration Exercise and obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs).

Commissioners, other appointees asked to mobilise residents

Governor Bello also directed all commissioners, special advisers, and top government officials to proceed to their respective local governments to sensitize and mobilize the general public to come out en-mass to register and obtain their Voter Cards before the closing date announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He urged everyone to come out in large numbers to obtain their voter cards just as he tasked every political appointee to submit reports on the outcome of the exercise in their local government areas.

The statement read partly:

“At the end of the exercise, Commissioners and Special Advisers are expected to render reports on the outcome of the exercise in their Local Government Areas, the statement stressed. Voters Card remains the only tool that allows people to elect credible candidates of their choice."

