INEC has confirmed Mohammad Abacha as the governorship candidate of the opposition PDP in Kano state

This is to quench the fire burning in the state over who exactly is the recognised candidate between Abacha and Sadiq Wali

Meanwhile, Muhammad Abacha, son of former military leader, Sani Abacha, emerged as the governorship candidate of the PDP for the 2023 election in Kano State, after polling 36 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jafar Sani-Bello

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that it supervised the primary election that produced Mohammad Abacha as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kano state.

Before the clarification, there had been controversy over who the commission recognised as the gubernatorial candidate between Abacha and Sadiq Wali.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Riskuwa Shehu, confirmed this development to newsmen in Kano, on Thursday, June 30, The Guardian reports.

He said:

“As at the time the PDP primary was conducted in Kano, Shehu Sagagi was the one recognised by the law as the state chairman of the party, who conducted the primary that produced Abacha.”

Abacha floored Wali in the polls

However, Abacha and Wali emerged winners of two parallel PDP primaries in Kano, with each of them claiming to be the authentic candidate.

Abacha polled 736 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jafar Sani-Bello, who scored 710 votes in the primary election on Wednesday, May 25, in Kano state.

