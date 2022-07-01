Peter Obi met with an associate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Omoba Abiodun Ogidan on a commercial flight

The ally of the APC presidential candidate said he had fruitful discussions with the Labour Party presidential candidate on the flight

The APC chieftain also stated that both he and Obi were in the economy section of the commercial flight

FCT, Abuja - Omoba Abiodun Ogidan, the director-general of Asiwaju Volunteers on Thursday, June 30 shared an encounter he had with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, on a flight.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

“Seated with Peter on my flight back, we talked at length and I introduced myself as DG Asiwaju Volunteers and he told me he appreciated my honesty and that Nigeria needs people like me.”

Writing further in the comment section of his post, Ogidan noted that his encounter with Obi does not change the fact that he is still a staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Peter Obi's simplicity is one of the attributes that has endeared Nigerians to him.

Source: Twitter

His words:

“I guess everyone is entitled to their opinions and choices just Peter Obi said to me if everyone supports him he will be disappointed because then it’s no longer democracy but autocracy so I am fully Batified I still respect Obi.

“I understand the wants of the Obi movement but when the chips are finally laid they all will understand they need Asiwaju. Note that wants and needs are two different things in everyone’s life, we all want big cars but we need Uber to move. Remain blessed.”

Reactions trail Ogidan's picture with Peter Obi

Some Nigerians have been reacting to the photo posted by Ogidan on his page.

Kingsley Abuchi wrote:

“Fate brought both of you together for you to make an urgent U-turn from following Jagaban. Nigeria youth have spoken and with God on our side, there is nothing you people can do about it.

“It is better for me to vote for you than voting someone I know is incapable, old, and sick to rule this great nation. I advice you to join us in supporting Peter Obi for president of Nigeria for the sake of your children and those yet unborn.”

Chima Anyaibe wrote:

“Thank God for your encounter with Mr Peter Obi, it will further give you further insight as to why some of us are 'Obidient.' I pray I have an encounter with Peter Obi, I am jealous you brother.”

Çómrãde Ūdõchukwû David wrote:

“He’s already obedient. That’s why he posted him.”

Peter Obi: Labour Party presidential candidate not a hater of northerners, says Aide

Meanwhile, the media aide to Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Valentine Obienyem, has denied reports that his principal is a religious bigot and a hater of people of northern Nigerian extraction.

Obienyem, in a statement on Thursday, June 30, said some faceless groups, sponsored by political opponents, are responsible for spreading falsehood about Obi due to his growing popularity.

The statement comes in reaction to earlier reports which claimed Obi didn’t respond appropriately to the killing of some northerners in Anambra back in March 2006.

2023: Peter Obi giving APC, PDP sleepless nights, says Umeh

On his part, Senator Victor Umeh has declared that the mass movement trailing the presidential aspiration of Obi has become a source of worry for both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umeh stated this in an interactive section with some members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Tuesday, June 21.

He added that the brazen act of denying the southeast and Ndigbo to produce the president by the two major parties of the APC and PDP was totally unacceptable and against the principles and letters of zoning arrangement between the north and the south.

