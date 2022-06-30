The build-up to the much-anticipated governorship election in Osun state has reached a fever pitch

All five candidates contesting for the governorship seat jostled to sell themselves on Thursday, June 30 during an organised debate

They however pledged and promised positive reforms for the state, but only the people of Osun will decide who they will be handing the mantle of leadership

Osun, Osogbo - Ahead of the much anticipated gubernatorial polls in Osun state, all five candidates contesting for the number one seat in the state stood before a panel answering questions on how they will govern the state.

Heading into the election, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) retained Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as its flag bearer, the Labour Party’s flag will be flown by Lasun Yusuf, Accord Party, Akin Ogunbiyi, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ably represented by Goke Omigbodun while Senator Ademola Adeleke holds it down for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Candidates of the five political parties contesting for the governorship seat of Osun state were all in attendance for the debate. Photo: TheNation

As reported by the Nation newspaper, all five gubernatorial candidates were in attendance for the governorship debate organised by BBC Yoruba held at Aurora Event centre, Osogbo.

Speaking at the debate, Accord Party’s governorship candidate, Akin Ogunbiyi harped on the fact that his administration will focus more on agriculture as well as creating enabling environment for youths to explore for wealth creation.

He said:

“The current government has not prioritised the agricultural sector which is evident in the current budget of the state. N7billion was earmarked for Agric, this is insignificant to cater for the development of the sector especially to engage youths who are not employed in the state. Challenges of unemployment must be taken seriously.”

Governor Oyetola reiterates commitment to continuity

Meanwhile, the incumbent governor, Oyetola reiterated his commitment to continue to serve the state in his best capacity.

He revealed that despite the limited available funds in the state, civil workers and their welfare were well taken care of.

Labour Party candidate Yusuf described the promises of his fellow candidates on agriculture as theoretical assertions. He said none of them is practising farming unlike him who runs agricultural activities on over 2000 hectares of land in the state.

Labour Party's Yusuf pledges N9 billion to empower women if elected

Yusuf further labelled himself as the most experienced of all the candidates due to his legislative experience. He also pledged to earmark N9 billion to empower women.

On the other hand, PDP’s candidate, Senator Adeleke said:

“Suffering is too much in the state and 2022 is the time we should attend to good governance through agriculture and improve the security architecture of the state. Vote for me, I will be answered prayer to the yearning of the Osun people.”

However, Omigbodun disagreed with all the candidates stressing that none of them have a working manifesto that they will work with if elected. He urged elites in the state to come out to vote in the forthcoming poll.

He said:

“Although, Opon Imon designed by the previous government of Rauf Aregbesola may have its shortcomings but it is very advantageous to education of students in the state. If elected, I will repackage Opon Imon for school children.”

Political thugs, cult groupsmay threaten Osun election, observers warn

In another development, election observation group, Yiaga Africa has reeled out its pre-election reports ahead of the Osun polls.

Yiaga Africa in its report raised an alarm over a possible cult or political thug attack during the election.

The group also noted that there is a high rise in voter inducement activities in the state with N5000 as the least amount per voter.

