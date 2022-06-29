Preliminary talks are ongoing between the Senate and Nigeria's consulate in the UK over the arrest of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice

The upper chamber of the national assembly reached a resolution to send delegates to the UK to commence deliberation

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan disclosed that the house of assembly will do everything possible to secure the release of the duo

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has reached a resolution to send some of its high-profile delegates to London, the United Kingdom to wade into the alleged case of organ harvest involving former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, a closed-door meeting was held on Wednesday, June 29 in this regard after which the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan announced that a delegation will be constituted at the red chamber to go to London and oversee the situation of things.

Legit.ng gathered that the delegates include members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs led by Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, Bauchi North who are expected to deliberate with Nigeria’s high commission in the UK.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan however reiterated that the red chamber will commence talks with Nigeria's consulate in the United Kingdom to further intensify the intervention process of securing Ekweremadu and his wife's release from detention.

Ekweremadu: Lawan hold talks with Nigeria's consulate in UK

Lawan however disclosed that he had earlier had a conversation with Nigeria's high commissioner in the United Kingdom, Ambassador Ishola Sarafa about the alleged case of organ harvest.

He added that Senator Ekweremadu is a colleague in the legislative and the Senate does not intend to neglect him as they are willing and ready to give him full support.

Resolutions of the Senate came on the heels of a motion about the arrest of the former Deputy Senate President and his wife in London last week over charges of conspiracy and organ harvest.

Buhari's govt hires lawyers to defend Ekweremadu, wife

Legit.ng in an earlier report confirmed that the federal government has voluntered to higher a legal counsel to defend Ekweremadu in London court.

This was made known on Wednesday, June 29 by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan also revealed that the Nigeria's high commission in the United Kingdom is willing to provide all necessary support for the embattled senator and his wife.

Ekweremadu: FG moves to probe data privacy violation of organ donor

Meanwhile, Senator Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice may likely be up for a more bigger case with a latest development.

It was gathered that the federal governement of Nigeria is set to probe the violation of the data privacy of the organ donor, Nwamina David after his passport appeared online.

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau said it is also probing the data breach of Sonia, Ekweremadu's daughter whose passport is also circulating online.

