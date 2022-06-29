Ike Ekweremadu and his wife may be in bigger trouble as the Nigerian government has commenced data breach against the organ donor

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau is investigating the violation of the data privacy of the organ donor, Nwamina David after his passport appeared online

The agency said it is also probing the data breach of Sonia, Ekweremadu's daughter whose passport is also circulating online

The Nigerian government, via the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, is probing the possible violation of the data privacy of David Nwamina, the Nigerian at the heart of an alleged organ harvesting against erstwhile deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The Punch report says the pictures of Nwamina’s passport which appeared online triggered this latest move by the federal government.

FG to probe data privacy violation of organ donor

Ekweremadu and wife on trail in the UK

The Ebonyi State indigene was said to have been trafficked to the United Kingdom for organ harvest by Ekwere and his wife, Beatrice for their daughter, Sonia.

The elite Nigerian couple were arraigned at the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London on charges of organ harvesting last week.

The data privacy body said it was also probing the possible violation of data of Sonia Ekweremadu, the daughter of Ike Ekweremadu.

According to Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer NDPB, Vincent Olatunji, the investigation is to look for the source of the circulation of David and Sonia’s passports online in the ongoing case of organ transplant pending before a British Court.

Data privacy body worried about breach

According to the statement by the data agency, the bureau is worried that personal details allegedly belonging to the two Nigerians are being processed by data controllers, especially media organisations without recourse to the implications under existing protocols of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation 2019.

The body said it forbids the processing of personal data without the consent other means known to law.

Identity of Child Ekweremadu took to UK for organ harvesting revealed

Recall that Legit.ng has reported that the identity of the child Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, took the United Kingdom for the purpose of organ harvesting has been revealed.

Though the name and photo of the child was not revealed to the public, details about the victim has however been made known.

According to the charge sheet, the victim is an homeless boy who was taken off the street of Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng