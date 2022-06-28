After losing the PDP's vice-presidential ticket, Governor Nyesom Wike has taken some time off to cool off his head

In an effort to relax, the Rivers state governor travelled outside the shores of Nigeria with his Abia state counterpart, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

The Nigerian politician made this known through a post he shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday, June 28

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is currently on vacation in Turkey with his Abia state counterpart, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Photos of the governors relaxing by the shores of the Aegean Sea were posted on Wike's official Facebook page on Tuesday, June 28.

Governor Wike, Ikpeazu vacation in Turkey. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"Finally enjoying a much-needed vacation in Turkey with my brother Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu."

Wike loses VP slot

This relaxation is coming days after losing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s vice-presidential slot to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

