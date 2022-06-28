The old photos of the opposition PDP standard-bearer, former vice president Atiku Abubakar have surfaced online

His aide identified simply as Paul Ibe shared the throwback photos of the presidential hopeful and his classmates in the trending classmates challenge making rounds on social media

This comes amid the controversy surrounding the educational qualifications of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu

Paul Ibe, one of the media aides of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has shared a throwback photo of Atiku and some of his classmates in the 1970s.

Ibe, shared the image on Tuesday, June 28 via his Facebook page.

Atiku's aide shared a throwback photo of the presidential hopeful and his classmates. Photo credit: Paul O Ibe

Source: Facebook

Paul Ibe wrote:

"Reconnect with your former classmates by posting your pictures with them. Here's Atiku Abubakar (arrowed), 3rd from right with classmates at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in the 1970s."

He added:

"And by the way before ABU, the young @atiku (arrowed) had a community of friends and classmates at Adamawa Provincial Secondary School, Yola. Reconnect with your classmates by posting your pictures with them." #ClassmatesChallenge

The photo was shared amid Tinubu's certificate controversy

This comes as controversy continues to trail the educational qualifications of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, The Punch added.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Atiku's aide and aired their views.

Shehu Silas wrote

"Nathan Dikko Aliyu come and see Atiku's classmate . Can your BAT show us his classmates?

Oseloka Zikora wrote

"This challenge na die be dat for Agbado Lane!"

Oguntoyinbo Ismael Olanrewaju Neville said

"Where he got Diploma that he can't post?

Kingsley Kalu said

" operation show the people you follow go school.....

"E don red.."

Abu-Bakr Jibreel Abu-Bakr said

"Yes, let's all our Presidential candidates do it."

Abdulwahab Abubakar II said

"With my primary School mates some years back.. I challenge the so called Tinubu to show us his classmates if truly he attends Primary or secondary. AA is coming to take over."

