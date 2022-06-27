The ruling APC has blamed the PDP for the reported leaked document titled “Leaked APC 2023 election document”

The APC denied having knowledge of the document, alleging that it came from the PDP to gain cheap electoral advantage

The spokesperson of the APC, Felix Morka, while denying the authorship of the document on behalf of the party, described it as mischievous and ridiculous

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the mastermind of the purported leaked document titled, “Leaked APC 2023 election document”.

The APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, June 27, as reported by The Nation, alleged that the document was a desperate bid by the opposition to gain electoral advantage.

APC leaders raising the party's flag Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The APC spokesperson noted:

“Leaked document is the handiwork of very sick elements of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a desperate quest for unmerited electoral advantage by attempting to smear our Party with wrongdoing."

APC denies knowledge of leaked electoral document

While describing the document as mischievous and ridiculous, the ruling party denied the authorship of the document.

Morka said:

“The APC wishes to place firmly on record that the document is not of the party. We neither authored nor own any such document, which certainly did not emanate from our party.

“Only a party that is a masterful looter of the national treasury such as the PDP can even imagine another capable of engaging in the kinds of atrocious acts the document suggests.”

The party then called on Nigerians to disregard the document, describing it as sleazy propaganda for which the PDP is known.

