After many public outcries and calls from civil society organisations, INEC has extended the voter registration

The electoral commission's national chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made this announcement on Saturday, June 25

Mahmood told Nigerians that the registration will continue as long as eligible voters indicate interest to register for their PVCs

Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the June 30 deadline for the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR).

This was confirmed on Saturday, June 25, by INEC's national chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, during an awareness campaign tagged Youth Vote Count held in Abuja.

INEC says no deadline for voter registration for now

Yakubu who did not give an exact date when the registration will end said the process will continue as long as Nigerians, especially youths, continue to indicate interest to register ahead of the 2023 elections, The Nation reports.

However, the INEC boss made it clear that the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for the ongoing CVR exercise will begin in October.

“The youth want to know when the registration will end. I want to assure you on behalf of the commission that the registration won’t end on June 30 as long as we have you people trying to register, we will continue to register you. In the last five days, we have registered over 14000 Nigerians in this place alone. We have about 50 voter registration machines.

“Also, by next Monday, we will deploy more machines to register Nigerians. We won’t stop registration until we are satisfied that those who wish to register are given the opportunity to do so.

“When will your PVCs be ready for collection? PVCs will be ready for collection latest by October this year-long before the election. I want to thank you for making the PVC the most popular Identification Card."

INEC Releases guidelines for 2023 general elections

Meanwhile, INEC had released the legal framework that would guide the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu said with the presentation of the Regulations and Guidelines, the commission had concluded formal preparations for the polls.

He said it was the first time the commission was releasing the guidelines nine months before the general elections.

