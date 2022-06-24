On Thursday, June 23, the leadership of the PDP caucus in the upper chambers of the national assembly, led by the new Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda, MFR paid a visit to the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

In a similar move, Wike played host to the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe at his Rumuepirikom country home in Obio Akpor LGA of Rivers state

This development so far has sparked reactions online with many wondering why he has suddenly been romancing with chieftains of other parties and asking if he is planning to exit the PDP

On Thursday, June 23, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, received former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, in Rumuepirikom, his country home in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, The Punch reports.

Orubebe, who recently resigned from the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had yet to disclose his next political destination.

Also, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda led the PDP leadership in the red chamber to a closed-door meeting with the governor, Channels TV confirmed.

Wike receives PDP senators in Rivers on Thursday, June 23. Photo credit: NigerDelta Insider

Source: Facebook

In attendance at the meeting were the Senate Minority Whip, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Senator Shuaibu Lau, Senator Danjuma La’ah, and Senator Barry Mpigi.

Source reveals close details

A government house source said the senators arrived at the governor’s residence some few minutes past 3:00 pm and immediately went into the closed-door with their host, Wike, in a meeting which lasted till about 6:00 pm.

Wike hosts Orubebe

Wike also received Orubebe in Rivers state. Photo credit: BBM: Home Of Authentic News

Source: Facebook

Also, Governor Wike played host to elder Orubebe and they both held a private meeting.

The outcome of the meeting with Orubebe and the senators was not made public and none of the political leaders spoke on the reasons for their visit.

PDP source reveals important position Atiku offered Wike instead of selecting him as running mate

Shortly after his emergence as the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, set up a 17-member committee to recommend candidates to be considered as his running mate.

The former vice president was said to have taken the decision in a bid to avert a repeat of the accusation that he unilaterally picked Peter Obi as his running mate for the 2019 election.

The committee eventually recommended three southern governors, namely Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).

VP Ticket: PDP troubled over Wike’s romance with APC, Umahi, Obi, others

There is uneasy calm in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the romance of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP), Daily Trust reports.

Wike’s hope to become the running mate of the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was dashed on June 16 when the latter picked Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa against the recommendation of the party’s advisory council on the running mate selection.

The council had reportedly recommended Wike who came second at the May 28 presidential primary with 237 votes against Atiku’s 371 as the running mate.

