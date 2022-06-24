The Plateau state chapter of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to mobilised a mass action against governor Simon Lalong, for traveling too much

The opposition alleged that the governor had been a regular visitor to Abuja in his attempt to impose his anointed governorship candidate on the people of the state

PDP disclosed its plan in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the party in the state, John Akans on Friday, June 24

Jos, Plateau - The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau state chapter has threatened a mass action against Governor Simon Lalong for traveling too much and abandoning governance.

The Punch reports that the opposition in a statement on Friday, June 23, asked the governor to return to his duty post in three days time or face the wrath of the people.

Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong

Source: Facebook

The statement which was signed by the party’s state publicity secretary, John Akans, maintained that the governor’s activities are at the detriment of the state and its people.

It accused Lalong of being desperate to impose his successor on the people, even when his choice had been rejected in APC and other stakeholders.

The statement reads in part,

“The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Plateau State Chapter, has observed with concern that since the controversial state APC primaries that scandalously produced Dr Nentawe Yilwatda as the party’s governorship candidate, Governor Simon Lalong has abandoned governance in the state and relocated to Abuja where all the other aspirants have laid siege in that regard.

“This has made Governor Simon Lalong restless and sleepless as he desperately pushes for his acceptance by Abuja, especially after the emergence of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, whom Lalong fiercely worked against during the primaries.

“Lalong seems to be the unofficial campaign director of Nentawe as he intensifies lobbying the National leadership of APC to accept the candidature of Yilwatda who was allegedly elected under a scandalous and controversial circumstances with fake delegates.”

Lalong describes PDP's plan as reckless

Reacting to the allegation, the state commissioner for information, Dan Manjang, said the PDP’s statement is reckless.

The commissioner said,

“The statement by the PDP is a reckless one in the sense that there is no state governor that does not travel. And the governor’s travelling is for the good of Plateau.

“We have seen the benefits. If the PDP does not see it, Plateau people have seen them. If the governor does not travel, it is the same PDP that will say that he is a local man from the Ajikamai village in the Shendam LGA of the state who does not know anything. So, let it be on record that the governor will continue to travel until his last day in office.”

