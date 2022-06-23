Nigeria's Department of State Services (DSS) has begun to sensitise Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections

In a press briefing in Abuja, the nation's capital, DSS highlighted fake news, and hate speech as a potential obstacle to the success of the 2023 polls

The DSS however, urged Nigerians and the media to shun the spread of fake news and adopt the practice of verifying information before dissemination

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS), has revealed that the spread of fake news and hate speeches might pose a major hindrance to the success of the 2023 general election, the Vanguard newspaper reported.

The DSS however warned Nigerians to neglect any form or fragment of spreading fake news or engaging in hate comments.

DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya urged media outlets to desist from fake news reportage as it is not the best practice for the profession. Photo: DSS

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a press briefing about the situation, DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, stated that the dissemination of fake news has over time triggered violence across the federation.

As reported by the Guardian newspaper, Afunanya, stressed that the fake news has the potential to cause colossal damage to the peace and unity of Nigeria.

He said:

“Social media and fake news are biggest threat to human existence not only to elections. Fake news is major cause of violence in our society now. As journalists, you should always fact check information before publishing."

DSS urge news agencies to adopt practice of fact-checking

He, however, urged the media to adopt the best practice of fact-checking and verifying their news source before disseminating it.

Afunanya said:

“We are into elections and political programmes have started. What the media and every stakeholder must do is ensure that the game is played according to rules. Nigerians must avoid any act that promotes hate and disintegration and say no to separatist movement, terrorism, fake news, hate speech, religious bigotry and any act that tends to divide us as a nation.

“We must understand that Nigeria is the only country we have and every one must put hands on deck to ensure that there is peace. The media should should be up and doing in ensuring the peace is restored in the country.

“Slanting news to achieve ulterior motives should be avoided and I want to assure that the DSS won’t abdicate its responsibilities and would continue to do the right thing no matter whose ox is gored.”

Beware of fraudsters, DSS sends important message to Nigerians over recruitment

In another development, Nigerians have been warned not to fall victim of scammers over the latest recruitment advertisement in town.

According to the Department of State Services, the service does not recruit online, nor does it sell job application forms.

Going further, the DSS says Interested candidates are advised to make recruitment enquiries from the Service’s Headquarters, Abuja, among others.

Security agencies raise alarm, allege plots to unsettle Northern Nigeria by desperate politicians

Meanwhile, security agencies had said that there are plans by some desperate politicians to cause havoc in northern Nigeria.

According to the agencies, the plan is to sponsor violent protests across the region to discredit the Buhari administration.

Four governors, a former governor from Sokoto and a prominent traditional ruler, were said to be part of the plot.

Source: Legit.ng