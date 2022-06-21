The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor has advised Nigerians irrespective of state of origin or religion to look inwards and consider the future of the country before casting their votes for the new President of Nigeria.

He said that from his knowledge of Mr. Peter Obi, his integrity, prudence, humility, and what he did in Anambra State in all sectors, that he was confident Obi was the type of person Nigeria needed at this critical time of her development.

The bishop was speaking on Sunday during his sermon at mass to commemorate the World Sickle Cell day at the Madonna Catholic Church, Agulu. He took the opportunity to call on every adult who has not registered to do so and get his PVC as part of citizens’ civic duties.

Speaking on the feast of the day, the “Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ,” the Cleric reminded Catholics about the fruits of the communion in their lives and urged them to remain close to Christ in the Eucharist, for their spiritual health and abundance of divine grace.

Source: Legit.ng