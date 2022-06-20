General Abdulsalami Abubakar, one of Nigeria's former military rulers, was hospitalised in London for an unknown ailment

The development was made public by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu who visited the former Head of State in London

Shehu said General Abdulsalami was not in any serious condition, adding that the elder statesman has been discharged from the hospital

A former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who was hospitalised for an unknown ailment in London, has been discharged from the hospital.

According to Leadership, General Abdulsalami’s hospitalisation was kept secret by his family members and aides.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar is recuperating after being hospitalised in London for an unknown ailment. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

However, a media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, made a public disclosure about the health status of the former head of state in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday evening, June 20.

Shehu said he visited General Abdulsalami in London, noting that he was not in any serious condition, hence there was no cause for alarm.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He added that the former Head of State has been discharged from the hospital.

"Alhamdu Lillahi for Allah’s mercy. I just ended a visit to His Excellency Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State.

"He is out of hospital in a London apartment and apparently in no serious condition. He was his jovial self, maintaining a keen interest in developments back at home in Nigeria. Please, no cause for alarm," the presidential spokesperson tweeted.

Ekiti 2022: Abdulsalami’s committee sends strong message to INEC, parties, security agencies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the national peace committee appealed to the people of Ekiti state to shun violence in the just concluded governorship election.

The committee which was headed by General Abdulsalami Abubakar made the appeal to the people in a statement barely a week before the election.

The former Head of State had urged the people to come out without fear, with the hope to exercise their rights and vote to strengthen the democratic process in the state. Abdulsalami had also called on the youths to desist from making themselves pawns in the hands of politicians and be conscious of security, and stability.

Source: Legit.ng