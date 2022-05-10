On Monday night, former President Goodluck Jonathan met with the national chairman of the ruling APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu

This meeting generated mixed reactions in the polity, as Jonathan met with Adamu a few hours after a northern group purchased APC presidential form for him

Meanwhile, in a recent development, the real reason why the ex-president met with the APC leader has been laid bare

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Monday night, May 9, hosted former President Goodluck Jonathan, confirming what had been rumours about the latter’s defection to the ruling party.

Monday’s meeting came barely three hours after a group of Fulani cattle breeders paid N100million to obtain an APC presidential nomination form for the former president.

According to Leadership Newspaper, the real reason why the duo met was to discuss Jonathan's aspiration to return as president in 2023.

The real reason why Jonathan met with APC national chairman has been revealed. Photo credit: Willy Ibimina Jim-george

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, it was also the first meeting between Jonathan and the leader of any political party since he left office in 2015.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Speaking shortly before buying the forms at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, the leader of the Fulani group, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said Jonathan was the first president since Nigeria’s independence, who was magnanimous to them.

Sources claims

According to the news outlet, sources close to the Monday night meeting said both men, who were colleague-governors between 2003 and 2007, 'exhaustively' discussed the former president’s aspiration to return as president in 2023.

“You know Senator Abdullahi Adamu and former President Goodluck Jonathan were governors of Nasarawa and Bayelsa respectively between 2003 and 2007. They both were in PDP. By divine arrangement, both are now in the APC,” a source close to the meeting stated, adding that, “God works in mysterious ways.”

Jonathan reacts

Curiously, while former President Jonathan and the APC national chairman were meeting, a statement emanated from the office of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation disassociating Jonathan from the 2023 presidential contest.

Other reasons

However, sources close to what transpired at the Monday night meeting said that the statement may have been made in response to the barrage of questions from journalists on the matter, and the inability to reach the former president 'who was meeting his party’s national chairman.'

Another source

A source noted to the news outlet, “Forget what the Jonathan Foundation said. If, as they would want us to believe, their principal had yet to join APC, what was he doing in the private home of the APC national chairman in the dead of the night a few hours after a group bought him the party’s presidential form?”

The source confirmed that the former president has indeed joined the APC in his ward in Otuoke, Bayelsa state, and affirmed that her boss would “win the 2023 presidential election on the APC platform.”

She continued:

“N100 million isn’t N1million. It will be wicked and the height of insensitivity for President Goodluck Jonathan to reject the presidential nomination forms from the Fulani group on the flimsy excuse that he wasn’t in the know, or that he’s not a member of the APC.

“After all, why did he lose in 2015? Was it not the same people posturing as PDP who betrayed him in 2015? Political parties are not religions. Even if they were, we have seen people who have changed their faiths, and the heavens did not fall. APC national chairman and national secretary were staunch PDP members. Nobody should hold Jonathan to double standards, please!"

Buhari’s spokesman confirmed the development

She also drew attention to a tweet the same Monday night, by President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad.

Buhari’s spokesman tweeted:

“So Goodluck Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP and now a member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)."

Ahmad added:

“No one will give out N100 million to buy Presidential forms from a party he’s not a member of. The primary criterium for parties to sell their forms to you is that you must first be a registered member.”

Some people are using them: Miyetti didn’t buy N40m form for a Fulani Atiku, Shehu Sani declares

Meanwhile, former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the controversies surrounding the nomination and expression of interest forms purchased in the name of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Sani who is also a governorship aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, the so-called Fulani pastoralists who obtained the form did it to cover for somebody.

He argued that the pastoralists did not obtain the form for Atiku who is from their side but went ahead to buy it for Jonathan.

Source: Legit.ng