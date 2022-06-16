Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has written to the United Nations and other international organisations to come to Nigeria's rescue

the and Gani Adams in his letters to the international organisations said some power s that be are embracing the influx of northern terrorists into the southern part of the country

s In the letter, Adams alleged that Fulani herdsmen and terrorists have been fingered as responsible for the attack

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland has written to the United Nations (UN) and other relevant international organisations on the insecurity in Nigeria, particularly southwest.

The generalissimo in a letter signed by him, dated June 16 and sent to Legit.ng, called on the international bodies to urgently address Nigeria's insecurity.

Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams at a programme.

Source: Facebook

In the letter which was titled, "Avoiding a replica of the Bosnian War in Nigeria", Adams alleged that:

“Terrorists moving from Northern Nigeria to the South are being embraced, encouraged and empowered by powers that be in Nigeria."

Gani writes António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres; European Embassies, others

He addressed the letter to Secretary-General, United Nations (UN), António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres; European Embassies; African Union; United States Departments; the International Association for Religious Freedom in the United Kingdom; Council on Foreign Relations and other international organizations.

The letter was the second in two years, he stated that Nigeria is in a precarious situation capable of destroying the country. Part of the letter read;

"I am raising this alarm now because the effect of this dangerous trend may ultimately balkanise Nigeria and affect sub-sahara Africa"

"Similar alarm was raised in the defunct Yugoslavia and sadly, nobody put in check the pogromists, whose actions, led to the massacre in that geographical location"

"This lackadaisical attitude by those benefiting from this national malaise led to the Bosnian War which began in 1992 and lasted until 1995.It was an international armed conflict that took place in Bosnia and Herzegovina between 1992 and 1995"

The Fulani herdsmen and terrorists pushing Yoruba to the limit - Adams

Adams also alleged that various atrocities are perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen and terrorists, saying they’re pushing the Yoruba to the limit.

The letter also alleged that the Fulani in Nigeria are now engaged in a war of attrition in the country, citing President Muhammadu Buhari being a Fulani man as the irony of the situation.

"Ironically, Nigeria's President is a Fulani. The Fulani have been fingered in abductions, kidnappings and killings in the North. Now, they are gradually moving down South and the danger is that people in the South are already determined to engage them. This might lead to full-scale war.

"In the last few weeks, these Fulani terrorists have expanded their evil network."

Ondo church attack: OPC, Gani Adams blow hot, warns of imminent war in southwest

Legit.ng reports that the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams and the OPC have described the Sunday attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, as ungodly.

The generalissimo and the group in a separate statement warned of imminent war in the southwest region.

The Yoruba monarch further expressed concern about the security situation across the country, describing the attack as a threat to the foundation and existence of worshippers.

We were locked in the church for over 20 mins, priest speaks on Ondo attack

The terrorists that attacked St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo state struck when the church was about to close.

According to Rev Father Andrew Abayomi, one of the priests in the church, the incident lasted about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has lamented the deadly attack, vowing not to rest until the criminals are apprehended.

