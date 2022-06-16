Again the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has yet again made his presence known on social media

The pragmatic and vocal Sowore took to his Twitter page to lambast President Muhammadu Buhari's administration over the ongoing strike

Meanwhile, Nigerians did not spear Sowore as they lambasted him to focus on his campaign rather than attack the president

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore is currently suffering a backlash on social media following his comments on the ongoing ASUU strike.

Sowore took to his verified Twitter handle @YeleSowore to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari's government for the ongoing strike.

Omoyele Sowore in his tweet described President Buhari's administration as despicable regime. Photo: @YeleSowore, @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

In his tweet, Sowore described President Buhari's administration as a "despicable regime" as he urged Nigerian students to bond together to end the strike.

He said:

"For 123 days now Nigerian University teachers have been on strike, also Nigerian students in Colleges of Education have been thrown into the streets, their teachers too are on strike. The @MBuhari is enjoying the prolonged strike, students are suffering and parents are agonizing.

"There are over 1.5 million students whose future is at stake and no one seems to care. I lived through an era when the government was afraid of Nigerian students but today students are afraid of the govt, they're scared to exercise their rights to have a future.

"I urge Nigerian students to bond together and force this despicable regime to #EndAsuuStrikeNow. It is a task that must be DONE! #WeCantContinueLikeThis."

Bashir Ahmad hits back at Sowore

Reacting to Sowore's tweet, former media aide to the President, Bashir Ahmad took to his 1.2 million followers verified Twitter handle @BashirAhmaad to hit back at Sowore.

He described Sowore's comment as insulting and slanderous stating that bullying people to agree to his opinion was never a good option.

He said:

"You cannot bully, insult and slander people into supporting or agreeing with you, the earlier you realize that the better."

ASUU strike: Nigerians tears Sowore to shreds over comment

Similarly, Nigerians in the comment section did not take it likely with Sowore following his tweet about ASUU strike.

Some Nigerians accused Sowore of being a part of the driving force that brought the President Buhari administration into power.

See reactions

