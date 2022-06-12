Democracy Day marks the day the military handed over power to an elected civilian government in 1999

It marked the beginning of the longest continuous civilian rule since Nigeria's independence from colonial rule in 1960

The PDP New Generation has joined Nigerians in celebrating the day and highlighting the role played by Atiku Abubakar

FCT, Abuja - Prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group, PDP New Generation has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the June 12 Democracy Day, 2022.

The group also hailed the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the role he played in the historic June 12 1993 presidential election.

Audu Mahmood declared that Atiku deserves accolades for the sacrifice he made during the June 12 presidential election. Photo credit: @meetAudu

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement signed by the director-general of the group, Audu Mahmood.

He said:

“We can not talk about the June 12 election and the mandate of Late Chief MKO Abiola without talking about the role Atiku Abubakar played in achieving that mandate.

“It is on record that for the first time in the history of Nigeria’s democracy, a contending aspirant from the north decided to step down for a southerner to actualize his dream of becoming the President of Nigeria.

“This sacrifice made by H.E Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during the 1993 Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential primary election, metamorphosed into the victory of Late MKO Abiola in the presidential election and also contributed to the current stable democracy of Nigeria.

“The spirit of one Nigeria has always been an ideology of Atiku Abubakar since 1993, which is blind to ethnicity or religion.

“As the unifier who is coming to bond the broken union of Nigeria, what Nigerians should aim to achieve in 2023, is exactly what Atiku Abubakar represents, which is one Nigeria.

“Happy Democracy Day Nigeria!”

