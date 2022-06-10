Mu'az Magaji, a former commissioner to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, has apolologised to the governor and his family

Magaji apologised five months after he had a controversial issue with the governor over a Facebook post

The former commissioner made headline in 2020 after he was sacked by the administration of Ganduje over what was term unguarded utterances celebrating Abba Kyari's death

Kano state - Mu’az Magaji, a former Kano State commissioner, has tendered an apology to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in an emotional note.

Magaji, who was Ganduje’s ex-commissioner for works and infrastructure, was arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Kano over his Facebook post, allegedly injurious to the governor and his family.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje speaking at a conference Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

The former commissioner was later remanded in a correctional facility until his bail plea was granted.

Five months after the controversy, Magaji apologised to the governor in his Facebook post.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Magaji post,

Having offended you publicly on my Facebook page, I also deemed it only proper I tender my unreserved apology to you and your family via the same medium.

I want to therefore write this message to extend my sincere apology to HE AU Ganduje & his family for my unfortunate Facebook post in early January, 2022 that may have resulted in unintended hurt to HE and his family’s as well as unintended perception that may have borders on HE reputation and Leadership.

Without given any excuses, the said posted picture was not originated by me but I was made to understood shortly after my posting it on my Facebook page that my posted comment with the picture may have been misconstrued by many as an intended attempt to spread harm to HE character and morals, it was therefore immediately taken down from my page after few minutes of my posting as it was never in any way intended to spread or mislead the public on HE character or leadership.

I do sincerely apologise for the pain and distress my posting may have unintentionally caused HE Ganduje and his family.”

Ganduje sacks commissioner over unguarded utterance celebrating Abba Kyari's death

Ganduje sacked Magaji in 2020 over what his government considered as unguarded utterances. He was alleged to be celebrating Abba Kyari’s death, the then President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff.

The former commissioner resigned his membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC), to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), contested for the governorship ticket of the party but lost.

Ganduje sacks Commissioner over ‘unguarded utterances’ about late Kyari

Legit.ng reports that Kano state's commissioner for works and infrastructure, Engineer Mu’azu Magaji, has been sacked.

Governor Ganduje sacked Magaji for his unguarded utterances against the person of the late chief of staff to President Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.

President Buhari's aide, Bashir Ahmad, said the commissioner was celebrating Kyari's death on his Facebook page.

Abba Kyari: Ganduje finally speaks after sacking commission over comment

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano explains why he actually fired one of his commissioners on Saturday, April 18.

The governor's action happened hours after the burial of Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ganduje says it is disappointing that the commissioner would decide to settle a personal score with Kyari at a time Nigerians were mourning him.

Source: Legit.ng