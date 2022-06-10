Senator Godswill Akpabio has emerged the winner of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District on the platform of the APC

Ikot Ekpene - The immediate past minister of Niger Delta affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Akwa Ibom northwest senatorial district.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that Akpabio, a former governor of the south-south state, emerged the winner with 478 votes.

According to the report, out of the 540 delegates, 512 were accredited, of which Sir Joseph Akpan had one vote, DIG Ekpo Udom who initially won the first primary had three votes, while 11 votes were voided.

How Akpabio clinched the APC senatorial ticket

Before the rerun of the primaries in Ikot Ekpene on Thursday night, May the chairman of APC, Akwa Ibom state chapter, Stephen Ntukekpo explained that the National Working Committee of the party ordered a rerun due to security infractions on Tuesday, May 28 exercise.

Daily Independent quoted him as saying:

“There were some infractions in the primaries held about a week ago and I was directed by the National Working Committee of our great party to conduct a rerun.

“We have about three aspirants in this exercise, and they are fully aware. They are: Sir Joseph Akpan, DIG Udom Ekpoudom, Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, and Senator Godswill Akpabio.”

