It is now clear that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's running mate will emerge from any of the northern sub-regions

This was disclosed to journalists on Wednesday, June 8, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's campaign spokesman

Onanaga said the task of making the choice has been given to Nigerian governors on the platform of the APC

The spokesperson of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's campaign organisation, Bayo Onanugu, has revealed where APC governors will choose his principal"s running mate from.

In a recent interview with journalists, Onanuga stated that the running mate will emerge from the north.

He stated the choice can be made from the northeast, northwest or north-central.

Onanuga said Tinubu's running mate will emerge from the north (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

His words:

“The party leaders will look at the chances and decide how they will balance a Muslim from the south, maybe with somebody that comes from north-east, north-central or from the north-west. That is how it is done. I cannot circumvent the party..."

Tinubu's campaign spokesperson reveals who will pick APC presidential candidate's running mate

Recall that Onanuga said that Tinubu had a pact with the APC governors to nominate his running mate.

Onanuga made this known on Wednesday, June 8, while speaking with journalists.

He added that the issue of the running mate for the APC’s standard-bearer would be collectively resolved.

Onanuga was reported to have said Tinubu promised the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) the slot of the vice president when he met them before the primary elections.

"Compromised" NNPC Twitter handle predicts Tinubu's running mate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) on Wednesday, June 8, posted a message on who Tinubu would pick as his running mate.

Shortly after Tinubu was declared winner, a Twitter user, @Ssaasquatch, posted on how difficult it may be for Tinubu to select a vice-presidential candidate.

Responding to the Twitter user, the NNPC official handle posted:

“He will run with a Muslim VP.”

Why Muslim-Muslim ticket doesn’t matter with Tinubu as APC presidential candidate - Jibrin

Meanwhile, the former Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said a Muslim-Muslim ticket does not matter with Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC.

Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives, said Nigerians were more interested in the quality of persons to occupy public offices.

Source: Legit.ng